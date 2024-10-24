Mayor relieved heritage buildings not damaged by fire

The remains of the disused engineering storage shed after a fire over the weekend PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Hanmer Springs community breathed a sigh of relief after the historic heritage buildings on the former Queen Mary Hospital site were not damaged by a fire.

The fire that destroyed a disused building early on Saturday morning is being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator has been on site.

The police investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black says the community is grateful to local firefighters for their incredible response to the fire.

"It's an absolute shame this has happened on a site of such significance.

"We’re grateful that the buildings most precious to our history, the heritage buildings, were unaffected by the fire.

"However, the entire site, including the many notable trees and the spiritual garden, is of huge significance and importance to our community.

"This site is of local, regional and national significance, and there will be so many people with a connection to the site who will be feeling a range of emotions."

She visited the site with Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie and property manager Kerry Walsh on Saturday morning to meet with firefighters and view the damage.

The fire occurred on the south part of the site, substantially damaging the disused engineering storage building.

"We are grateful to the Hanmer Springs Volunteer Fire Brigade, which was supported by the Culverden Fire Brigade and rural firefighters.

"They worked methodically and effectively, looking out for and supporting each other," Black said.

Fencing has been erected around the damaged building.

Black says the Queen Mary Hospital site has aided many people over the years, including soldiers who were traumatised during World War 1 and 2 and as a place of healing for alcohol and drug addiction.

"It’s important for us to respect that history," she says.

The Soldiers Block is being restored on the site, with the opening date set for Anzac weekend next year. A potential immersive experience is being planned for stage 2 of the project.