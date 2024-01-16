Music festival returns to Canterbury

Waimakariri Country Music Festival special guest Pail Mees plays the steel guitar during one of the open mic sessions at last year's three day long show held at the Rangiora Showgrounds pavilion. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Country music fans from around New Zealand are set to converge on Rangiora next month.

The Waimakariri Country Music Festival is returning to the Rangiora Showgrounds Pavilion for the second year from February 9 to 11.

Planning committee chairperson Kevin Taylor says the feedback they got from the inaugural event held last year was amazing, after it was postponed in 2022 due to Covid.

‘‘We had 300 people at the showcase, and we sold 250 weekend passes and we had people coming for the day.’’

Kevin expects the second event to be bigger and better and he has already had contact from North Islanders to say they have booked their ferry crossing to drive down in their motorhomes.

He says if it continues to grow organisers may need to look at other options such as putting up a marquee or finding a bigger venue.

‘‘We have been liaising with the council over venues and the support from the council has been fantastic.’’

Next month’s festival will be held in memory of Arrowtown country music singer Reg McTaggart, who passed away last year.

Kevin says Reg played a major role in the inaugural Waimakariri event.

‘‘He has helped with a lot of the country music festivals and he organised our showcase and he was in the band, so he will be missed.’’

Once again, Kevin is promising a busy programme of entertainment over the three days, with guest artists from around New Zealand performing and plenty of opportunities for ‘‘walk-ups’’.

Two bands comprising artists from throughout the South Island will be performing throughout the weekend and offering back-up to the singers.

The Waimakariri Country Music Festival will be held from 10am to 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 9 to 11, with the Oceania Holmwood Showcase being held from 7pm to 10.30pm on Saturday evening.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon will officially open the event on the Friday.

There are no advance sales. Weekend passes cost $50, or $15 a day, with showcase tickets costing $20. Food and tea and coffee will be on sale throughout the day.

Follow the festival on Facebook or go to countrymusic.org.nz for more information.