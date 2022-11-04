New Ashley Gorge Totaranui Track opens

Focal point . . . Members of the Ashley Gorge Tracks Group at the focal point of the new Totaranui (Big Totara) Track. Mike McIntosh (left), Pippa Warwick, Riley Ricketts, Millie Bird, Baxter the dog, Emma Warwick, John Burton PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new Ashley Gorge track, the Totaranui (Big Totara) Track, is now open, adding to the popular Loop and Waterfall Tracks already bringing thousands of walkers each year to Ashley Gorge.

The Ashley Gorge Tracks Group, an offshoot of Waimakariri District Council’s Ashley Gorge Reserve Advisory Group, has been building tracks since 2015 with great support from the Oxford and wider community who have put in over 7000 volunteer hours so far.

Ashley Gorge Tracks Group manager John Burton says the Totaranui Track adds a little challenge and a few new features to the walks.

‘‘It is similar in steepness to the Waterfall Track, but is largely unformed, without steps and requires good footwear and, preferably, a walking stick.

‘‘All our tracks are formed with young families in mind, and this one is no different, but a little more care and effort are needed,’’Mr Burton says

The Totaranui Track is a one hour link from 260 metres above sea level at the western end of the Loop Track, to 460 m before sidling out to the Judson memorial bench on the Waterfall Track.

‘‘We pass a few interesting features along the way, like two groves of Kanuka, a 1-metre wide burl on a broadleaf tree and couple of viewpoints down to the Ashley River and plains. ‘‘But the big feature of this track is the huge old Totara tree and its surrounding mates, a grove of similarly ancient Matai, Broadleaf and Fuchsia trees, all together at the tracks highest point. It then sidles out to join the Waterfall Track and walkers can choose to carry on for an extra 10 minutes to take in the waterfall. It’s basically a two-hour loop covering most of the three tracks we now have at Ashley Gorge.’’

The development of the Ashley Gorge tracks over the last seven years is the result of a successful collaboration between the community, the Department of Conservation and the Waimakariri District Council who own the adjacent Ashley Gorge Reserve. The Ashley Gorge Tracks Group puts emphasis on involving local youth in developing tracks, maintaining them and running a trapping programme.

‘‘I can’t over emphasise the value we gain from working with our young people, from schools, young families, our core of keen home schooled kids and Rangiora’s 88 Squadron Air Cadets. They are a huge source of energy and inspiration and are, as well, the future of conservation for our native areas.’’