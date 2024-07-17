New name and focus for Rangiora Promotions

The Rangiora Promotions relaunch. Photo: Rangiora Promotions

Rangiora Promotions has been relaunched to showcase the organisation's new name and focus on "doing good in our community".

The relaunch was held in conjunction with the organisation’s annual meeting at the Rangiora RSA Club.

It was a "call to action", prompted by changes to the board of directors last year, funding challenges, objectives no longer fit for purpose, and a need to ensure the Rangiora community's needs were being met, the organisation’s chairwoman Debs Taylor-Hayhurst said.

The organisation, which was originally known as Our Town Rangiora, was re-established in 2009 as Rangiora Promotions Association, which had a business-promotion focus.

It will now be known as Rangiora Promotions, with aims to "engage, connect and excite".

It will also aim to be a self-sustaining organisation, which is less or not reliant on grants, but also be able to afford to "give back to the community" and ensure every event is financially viable, while also fulfilling the best interests of the Rangiora community.

This means some events will not be re-run and others will be adapted to fit.

"Our events need to be financially viable and may, or will, be ticketed, and we will need your help as a community member, business owner, sponsor or supporter," Debs said.

A difficult decision had been made not to run the Big Splash this year as it "no longer aligns with our purpose", she said.

However, the organisation is looking at other ways to assist the Stroke Foundation, the charity behind Big Splash.

Eats and Beats has been given a reprieve, but a new format is being developed "to suit the economic climate", with details for that expected next year.

Visit www.rangiorapromotions.co.nz/events to find out about Rangiora Promotions upcoming events. Image: Rangiora Promotions

Rangiora Promotions will also support the popular Winter Festival, which is expected to be held on August 10, and will be running a new event, Harry Potter and the Quiz of Champions to be held at the Rangiora RSA Club on September 21, with teams of up to six costing $20 per person.

Other events this year include a revised Rangiora Christmas Fair in November, an adapted event previously known as Christmas Celebration Night, its Christmas favourites, the Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade and the McAlpines Mitre 10 MEGA Party in the Park on December 8.

Next year it will run a new event called Rangiora’s Funday Sunday in March.

Other possibilities are being considered, including a Dress-Up Convention, a Cinema Night, a Halloween Event, a Winter Pool Party, and a Do Good in the Community initiative.

The relaunch was also a call for more support from the community.

"We need your help," Debs said.

There are many ways people can help, such as becoming a board member, sponsor, business supporter, or a community member supporter.

For more details, go to the Rangiora Promotions Facebook page or visit rangiorapromotions.co.nz

-By Shelley Topp