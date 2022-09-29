Rally drivers set to roll

A number of North Canterbury rally drivers will roll across the start line at the Pukekawa Auckland Domain tonight (Thursday, September 29), to start special stage one of the biggest rally many will have ever raced in.

For the first time in a decade the World Rally Championship has returned to New Zealand.

The Repco Rally New Zealand will run from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.

On Friday morning from 5am, drivers will head off for three days of rallying in the West Auckland district.

Joining them will be North Canterbury drivers Robbie Stokes, Matt Summerfield, Dave Ollis, Sean Haggarty, Ari Pettigrew and John Silcock.

Overall there are 11 hybrid›powered rally cars entered in the WRC1 elite category including 21›year›old Finn and current FIA WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera, who could potentially wrap up the title this weekend.

Next there are 12 in WRC2 class including kiwi stars Hayden Paddon and Shane van Gisbergen.

Along with them will be six other kiwis including Summerfield and Stokes in their AP4 cars.

Behind them, the final two rounds of the 2022 Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship are being run and a 48 strong field are lining up to hopefully secure national titles.

For one North Canterbury driver he has the unique opportunity to win two national titles.

As the dominant driver inthis year’s NZRC4 championship, Fernside’s John Silcock says he has to ‘‘drive sensibly and look after the car throughout rounds five and six of the championship’’.

Maintaining his lead over the next three days of competition, John and co›driver Donna Elder, have to place well to win the NZRC category 4 Historic Rally Championship title and if he keeps up in the field he also has the chance to win the Overall 2WD title.

‘‘I’m well ahead in the historics, and are only three points behind in the overall national 2WD title, so it’s all down to me this weekend. ‘‘It’s an exciting stage in the championship and it will come down to what happens in Auckland,’’ he says. But John is under no illusions it will be a challenge. ‘‘The first day of the rally is a non› service day with 150kms of special stages, any faults or flats you have to repair them yourself with what you have in the car. ‘‘ We have somehow managed to squeeze two tires in the back of our Mazda RX7 Group but it’s tight in there with the extra weight, so day one is going to be all about preserving the car,’’ he says.

John expects the biggest problem all drivers will face will be the Auckland traffic and says it will be a long day starting at 5am each morning, he doesn’t expect to be back at the pits before 7pm.

All drivers have all been in the region since Monday undertaking route recces around Raglan and Warkworth.