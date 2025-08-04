Rangiora Business Hub a hot spot

Photo: File image

A parcel of bare land near Rangiora that was initially identified as being "well-suited for self-storage" has become a hot spot for commercial property development.

Mainland Capital’s 13.8ha Rangiora Business Hub subdivision in Southbrook on Todds Rd has sold 80% of the 35 sites available, with six new businesses already trading there and more due to open later this year.

The Christchurch commercial property investment company’s decision to develop the land showed vision and faith in the Waimakariri district to attract quality businesses for the venture.

Mainland Capital director and principal Ben Bridge says Rangiora and the wider district has a fast-growing population, increasing affluence, and strong business confidence. But it lacked the scale of commercial facilities needed to support that growth.

"The vision (for the land) was to provide a fit-for-purpose business hub that would support the evolving needs of the region’s businesses and residents," he says.

"We had confidence in the fundamentals of Rangiora, and saw the opportunity to create something transformational for the district.

"Its location, access, and scale made it a rare opportunity.

"With proximity to central Rangiora and strong arterial links, it was perfectly positioned for a transformational business hub."

Demand for sites at the business hub has also been driven by a severe shortage of industrial land across Canterbury, particularly for smaller, affordable sites.

The Rangiora Business Hub is Mainland Capital’s first project in Waimakariri, but it is unlikely to be the last.

Bridge said it has "exceeded our expectations" in terms of demand and community support.

"We are always actively looking at opportunities," he says.

"Waimakariri is one of the country’s fastest-growing districts, and we see long-term value in supporting its growth with high-quality commercial and mixed-use developments."

The company estimates that once the Rangiora Business Hub is fully developed, it will support between 100 and 300 jobs across various sectors, from logistics and warehousing through to light manufacturing, trades, and professional services.

Stor.Me - a self-storage facility with 124 premium new self-storage units - is the latest new business to begin trading from the hub, with its opening launch on July 21.

The company experienced considerable pre-launch demand for its facility, with over 30 per cent of units booked.

It joins other businesses at the hub, including BG Contracting, which did the earthworks for the subdivision, Hallmark Doors, Big Dave’s Car and Dog Wash, Louvre Solutions and Go Wireless.