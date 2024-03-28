Rangiora Golf Club pays tribute Kobori siblings

Momoka and Kazuma Kobori, with their parents Ryo (front right) and Junko, at the Rangiora Golf Club. The siblings joined the club as 12-year-olds. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The Rangiora Golf Club has hosted an evening to unveil plaques honouring the achievements of two of its young golf stars.

Momoka Kobori, 25, and her younger brother Kazuma, 22, began playing golf at the Rangiora club as youngsters.

Both credit the club for playing an important role in the international success they are now achieving.

‘‘There is no way we would be where we are today without the start we received here at the Rangiora Golf Club,’’ Kazuma says.

‘‘There is such a good vibe here.’’

Both siblings have busy schedules on the international professional golf circuit, but returned to their home base in Rangiora to attend the club’s event last week, along with their parents, Ryo and Junko.

Momoka said every time she returns home to Rangiora she says to herself: ‘‘It doesn’t get much better than this.’’

Rangiora Golf Club president Karen Craige says the club is really grateful to Kazuma and Momoka for continuing to connect the Rangiora Club with their success on the world stage.

‘‘I can’t believe what your success is doing for our club,’’ she says.

‘‘It is an absolutely fantastic thing to have you connecting with our club.

It gives our club members a real buzz to hear that connection.’’

Momoka and Kazuma were born in Japan but moved to Rangiora with their parents in 2007.

They attended Rangiora High School, where both successful junior and amateur golfers and have continued to blaze a trail of excellence since turning professional.

Kazuma has had a dream start to his professional career winning three consecutive webex Players Series tournaments since his November 2023 debut, gaining his DP World Tour card and also an invitation to play in The Open Championship this July.

Momoka also made a flying start to her professional career which began in January 2021, establishing herself on the Ladies European Tour and achieving five wins to date.

Both siblings remain humble, despite their golfing success, and are popular Rangiora club members.

