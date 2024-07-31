Smokey fires causing 'putrid, toxic' air

Photo: File image

Environment Canterbury has received a high number of complaints about poor air quality and smoke pollution in the Oxford/Cust area.

Callers have described being forced to stay inside to escape the "putrid, toxic" and invasive smoke from outdoor burns drifting through the Oxford and Cust areas, particularly in Cust Valley.

"Some people have experienced watery eyes, itchy throats, and asthma symptoms because of the smoke, while others are annoyed that their washing smells smoky or that their backyard gets covered with ash," said Brian Reeves, ECan’s northern region compliance team leader.

"Reports like this suggest that the burning going on in this area is not in line with outdoor burning rules."

Brian Reeves. Photo: ECan

Many of the complaints received relate to the burning of wet organic material which is not permitted

"Burning wet organics, like freshly felled trees, for example, generates much more smoke than a dry burn.

"That is when you get thick, black smoke that causes a real nuisance to the surrounding community.

"The smoke contains small particles that can irritate the nose and throat, and even have more serious health impacts over time."

Reeves also wants to remind people that rubbish fires are not permitted either.

"No matter how large your property is, you must not burn rubbish. Burning rubbish releases toxic chemicals into the air."

Materials that must not be burned in Canterbury include plastic, metals, batteries, painted or treated wood, rubber, coated wire, oil, chemicals, tar and bitumen, materials containing asbestos, or containers that have stored hazardous materials.

"Of particular concern in the rural environment is the burning of bale wrap and other household rubbish," Reeves says.

Attending to smoke-related complaints is expensive for ECan.

Last year more than 850 smoke-related complaints were lodged with ECan for the Canterbury region. The year before that, it was nearly 900.

"At around $350 per call out, the cost to the ratepayer can really add up," Reeves said.

"It benefits everyone in the community to get this number down."

It is not a matter of over-reporting.

"Callers are often reluctant to inform on their neighbours, and only do so when the smoke has become a real problem."

Reeves says people should consider alternatives like mulching, composting or recycling before lighting a fire. If none of those are an option they should go to checkitsalright.nz to check the rules about lighting an outdoor fire. If smoke is causing a nuisance call ECan on 0800 765 588 (24 hours) or use the Snap Send Solve app to report an issue from your mobile.

-By Shelley Topp