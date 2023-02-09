Staff shortages hit aquatic centres

Hanmer Springs Thermal complex . . . Hours have been cut at night to help out with staffing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Staff shortages are plunging aquatic centres into early closures.

A return to tertiary studies and a lack of international backpackers, has impacted the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa (HSTPS), and the Kaiapoi Aquatic Centre.

The Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will shut up shop at 7pm, two hours early, from Monday, February 13 due to University, Polytechnic and school pupils, who have been employed as casual staff at the pools, returning to their studies.

HSTPS general manager Graeme Abbot says the aquatic industry has ‘‘started conversations’’ with one another to look at how things might be done differently to encourage more people into positions at aquatic centres.

He says having to close the complex early, for now, is really disappointing because using it in the evening is a magical experience.

But to provide industry standard life guarding for its 22 pools and water slides for 11 hours per day, it requires about 37 full-time equivalents (FTE).

‘‘Unfortunately, we only have 26 FTE, meaning we do not have enough staff to safely sustain a 9pm closing time.

‘‘Effectively we are 11 staff short, and we can’t run the complex,’’ he says.

It is not as simple as closing half of it, because Health and Safety problems then arise, such as a young child wandering off and potentially falling under a cover on an unused pool.

‘‘The people who normally fill the positions are just not there. Backpackers are not flying because of the cost of flights, and the tight labour market isn’t helping at the moment either,’’ Mr Abbot says.

While students had left, the upside was they would be back for the next school holidays.

‘‘It has been a really difficult decision and really disappointing.’’

Graeme Abbot.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

HSTPS is actively recruiting staff but the pools are not alone, Mr Abbot, who is also product development manager for Hurunui Tourism, says.

‘‘Many businesses in the town are in the same boat. Vineyards and businesses across the Hurunui District are all impacted and considering ways to cope with staff shortages.’’

Mr Abbot says the same sort of problem is happening right across the district.

Some in the aquatic industry are now talking to each other about ways to help ease the situation. Mr Abbot says his own team at HSTPS is working on a discussion paper to go out to the industry in the next week, looking at some long term initiatives to ease the situation.

Sue Bergin, Dudley Park Aquatic Centre Manager in Rangiora, says Waimakariri pools are in the same situation with a lot of staff movement.

Early closures have been called at Kaiapoi.

‘‘It’s most often things like people heading away for university, finishing study and getting full time work in their chosen field, or placement for other qualifications.

‘‘We’ve also got the Oxford community pool open at the moment (along with the Kaiapoi Aquatic Centre) which spreads our staff over three sites,’’ she says.

Ms Bergin says advertisements for some vacant positions are up on the Waimakariri District Council website.

Meanwhile, MainPower Amberley Pool manager Naomi Woodham, says this year, the council had been lucky with a couple of lifeguards remaining for the duration of the pool season before heading overseas.

‘‘Another is completing her study online, so has flexibility to still work with us as well. We are very grateful,’’ says Ms Woodham.

This has allowed the pool to continue to operate as normal.