Hanmer flyride consent process drags on

An artist's impression of the proposed flyride for Conical Hill, Hanmer Springs. Image: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

The fate of a proposed flyride tourist attraction in Hanmer Springs may not be known for months.

An Environment Court hearing to consider an appeal against a consent being granted to install and operate a gravity-based recreation activity at Conical Hill Reserve was held behind closed doors in Hanmer Springs on March 18.

Following the hearing, Judge Lauren Semple has directed parties to file their closing submissions by June 11.

The hearing was first held in February last year and was adjourned until November, when it was postponed due to illness.

It was transferred to Hanmer Springs due to a lack of capacity in Christchurch.

A resource consent was granted to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa by a Hurunui District Council appointed commissioner two years ago.

But it was appealed to the Environment Court by The Friends of Conical Hill Incorporated.

If successful, it would be the latest adrenaline venture for the Canterbury tourist town.

During the consent process, submitters opposed to the flyride said it would have a visual impact on the recreation character, biodiversity and horse trails in the area.

Concerns were also raised about parking, traffic congestion, noise, the risk of fire, and de-valuation of properties.

Supporters believed the venture would bring value and benefits to the Hanmer Springs community and the wider district, and promote the village as a fun, healthy and interactive place to visit.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

