Roley stars at longhair cat breeders' show

A Maine Coon with a penchant for the limelight was a star attraction at the Longhair Cat Breeders’ Association's Autumn Show.

Roley, who is 14, also enjoys shaking hands with his human devotees, but only if he knows there will be a small tasty treat forthcoming afterwards.

He was one of several cats in the Cuddle Corner section of the show, in which members of the large crowd who attended last Sunday’s event at the Rangiora Bowling Club were invited to have a cuddle with Roley and other friendly felines including Cedric, a four-year-old Persian.

It was a popular initiative with the show's visitors, as well as the cats and their manager for the day "Cuddle Corner King" Jason Ferrier, of Rangiora.

Show manager, Christchurch’s Coulton Finch, said 450-500 people of all ages attended the event, which started at 10am and finished at 3pm.

There were 28 exhibitors at the show, and 40 longhair breeds of cats, including Birmans, Persians and Maine Coons.

Coulton said the show provides a safe environment for people to learn about cats, experience handling them, find out what it might be like to own one, and what is required to care for them. Plus they also get the chance to meet the cat breeders.

Visitors also got the chance to choose their favourite cat for the People’s Choice Award, which went to Little Miss Sweet Cheeks, a five-month-old Exotic (shorthair persian kitten), bred by Christchurch Askari Cattery owner Diane Davidson.

By Shelley Topp