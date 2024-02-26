Sweet fundraiser to help growing school

Lotte Thomas, 10, enjoys a cob of corn. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a slow start to the growing season, Rotherham School’s popular sweetcorn fundraiser is up and running again.

The cobs are on sale for $5 for five cobs, outside the school gates in Rotherham. The proceeds will go towards employing a third teacher.

School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president Tash Thomas says the corn will also be on sale at Hanmer Springs markets and the Amuri A&P show over next few weeks.

Grown on a third of a hectare block donated by owner Ross Beavens, the seeds were sown last November by Rotherham-based contractor Flintoft Contractors Ltd.

The Madison Gold seed was supplied by Pioneer Brand Products through Paige Farrell, the area manager.

Mrs Thomas and the school’s PTA members have been working long hours picking cobs.

"After a worrying couple of late frosts early in December after it had been sowed, and slow growth in January, plus water restrictions, we were beginning to worry whether we would have a good season or not.

"But the weather here has improved and they have shot away.

"They are looking great and we are all relieved."

It is expected to take three weeks to pick all the corn and Tash says it will be tight to gather enough in time for the the Amuri Show on March 2, provided the weather is kind.

The PTA is extremely grateful for all the help they get each year from the parents of children at the school to help pick the cobs.

Last year the school sold 9000 cobs of corn, raising a record $9500 for the school.

The small rural school has a growing roll of 42 children with 14 new entrants starting this year.