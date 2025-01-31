Teddy bears come out to play in Rangiora

Rangiora Lion Lioness Club president Anne Thorne (left) and secretary Rachel Bloomfield with some of the teddy bears they hope will be at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Victoria Park. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Teddy has lost his paw prints and is asking all the lovers of teddy bears to come and help him look for them.

The paw hunt is just one of many fun teddy bear-themed activities planned for the Teddy Bears Picnic at Victoria Park on Sunday, February 16, at Victoria Park in Rangiora.

Starting at 10am and running until 2pm, Rangiora Lion Lioness Club members will be hosting a variety of games, a sausage sizzle, raffles and honey stall, face-painting and story corner for all those teddies taking a day off from caring for their owners.

It is a gold coin donation to attend and the money raised will go to Canterbury Plunket.

Bring a family picnic lunch and enjoy the day before the paw hunt starts.

Rangiora Lion Lioness Club president Anne Thorne says 45 paw prints have been made, and they will be hidden around the gardens at the park hoping someone can find them and claim one of many prizes on offer.

Following the paw hunt there will be a grand parade which all teddy bears can take part in.

It will be judged by Suzanne Irvine, founder of the Kaiapoi-based Teddy Bear Hospital.