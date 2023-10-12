Thousands enjoy Rangiora light festival

A large crowd of more than 2000 turned out on the cold and damp Saturday evening at the MainPower Light Festival in Rangiora, surprising organiser Karl Howarth.

"It was cold and miserable after the rain we had all day, in complete contrast to the beautiful night on Friday.

"But I was pleasantly surprised when we had a good crowd come along for Saturday night's show," he said.

Howarth estimated they had 6000 to 7000 people attend on Friday night, the first of the two-day light festival.

"My guess is close to 10,000 people experienced the wonderful light and musical show we put on for the Waimakariri district over the weekend at Victoria Park."

The festival offered a light and sound wonderland, a fairyland of laser lights, neon, disco lights, interactive lighting displays, glow toys, food, a UV dance floor, a licensed bar, stalls, kid’s activities, roving entertainers and live music.

It had been postponed two weeks earlier because of unkind weather conditions. but Friday night was warm and balmy while the rain thankfully eased on Saturday night.

"I was so happy with all the musical acts attending, their vibe, energy and performances kept the crowds very well entertained, then there was the wonderful support of all our sponsors and the stall holders," Howarth said.

He thanked MainPower, New World, Ravensdown Properties, Fools of Desire, Rayonier Matariki Forests and Ray White Morris & Co Property Management, which were all major sponsors of the festival, and the many others involved.