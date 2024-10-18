'Thrifting' more popular than ever in Nth Canterbury

Secondhand clothing stores in North Canterbury are a popular place to find a bargain. PHOTO: ABBEY WILSON

There has been a noticeable increase in demand at North Canterbury secondhand stores over the past two years.

The rising cost of living and the popularity of thrifting are believed to be behind the influx of customers.

Thrifting is a developing trend, creating more opportunities for buying and reselling items.

Workers are noticing more younger people now make up their second-hand clothing customer base.

Vintage clothing is a big seller, allowing people to get their hands on items that would normally be out of their price range.

"It’s a great way to get one-of-a-kind items," says Monique Riddle, a Rangiora High School student.

Prices can range depending on the item, but stores are able to cater for all incomes.

Despite the rise in demand, secondhand stores say there is still something for everyone.

They say this is thanks to more people in the community making donations and giving away clothing.

This has given the stores a range of products to sell, with the profits going back into the community.

As well as giving back to the community, the organisations benefit others through opportunities tol volunteer.

"It gives volunteers a purpose," says Regan Southon from the City Mission Op Shop.

The shops also provide free clothes and offer services to support those who really need a helping hand.