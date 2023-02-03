Unexpected windfall for schools

Simon Green

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

North Canterbury schools are set for an unexpected windfall, following the introduction of the new Equity Index Funding system.

The new funding criteria has replaced the old decile rating system, which principals said was ‘‘unfair’’.

Simon Green, an advocate for principals and boards of trustees, said it was good news all round.

‘‘All the schools I work with have come out on top. I’m not aware of any schools which are worse off.’’

The old decile rating system was updated every five years and was based on property values, while the new system considers a much wider criteria when determining funding.

The government has budgeted an extra $9.8 million to ensure no school loses out in the first two years of the new system. Mr Green said removing the decile system should take away some of the ‘‘stigma’’ of schools with low decile ratings.

‘‘A lot people assumed the decile rating reflected how good the school was, so it created a perception of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.’’

Mr Green works as a leadership adviser with Evaluation Associates, supporting principals and boards across Otago and Canterbury. He is also the Rangiora High School board of trustees chairperson.

Rangiora High School was previously rated a decile 9, which meant it missed out on several funding options.

Principal Bruce Kearney said the new rating meant the school was eligible for more funding and could now opt in for the school donations scheme.

Families will not be asked for a school donation or activity fee, except for some extra›curricula activities.

‘‘We are in a situation where inflation is going through the roof and it’s harder for families, so this is one less thing they have to worry about,’’ he said.

Rangiora New Life School was not so lucky.

While the school will receive an increase in funding, it missed out on the school donation scheme by ‘‘one point’’, principal Stephen Walters said.

‘‘I think the new system is much more precise and it factors in things which are not necessarily income related, so it is a more holistic approach.’’

Hurunui College and New Zealand Area Schools Association president Stephen Beck said he was not aware of any schools being worse off.

‘‘Generally it is different across the board, but I think most schools have seen it as a positive.’’

It has been a windfall for Hurunui College, which is now eligible for the ‘‘isolation allowance’’.

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid said his school was also better off.

‘‘Personally, Ibelieve the change is for the better because the decile system used a very ‘broad brush' method, whereas the Equity Index system seems to be more tailored to the individual students your school has, and their unique situations.’’

Kaiapoi North School principal Jason Miles and his Kaiapoi Borough School counterpart Hayden van Lent said their schools were also better off .

Mr Miles said the only costs this year for parents would be school uniforms and stationary, while a donation towards school camps may be asked for.

Mr van Lent said his school was now eligible for the healthy school lunches programme, joining Te Kura o Tuahiwi, Karanga Mai Young Parents’ College and Ha ¯puku School (Kaiko ¯ura).