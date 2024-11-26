Upgraded track opens at Ashley Gorge

Jeanette Wells leads Robert Judson (right) and Neville Atkinson through the newly opened Ashley River lookout track at Ashley Gorge Reserve. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Just over 68 years ago Jeanette Wells’ late husband Melville Wells officially opened the lookout track at the Ashley Gorge Reserve.

Now Jeanette has become the first to walk the newly revamped and mobility-enhanced Ashley River lookout track at the reserve.

‘‘They have done a wonderful job making the track wider and smoother to allow people using mobility scooters and walking sticks to experience the wonders of nature that the track offers,’’ she said.

Joining Jeanette was Jan Shelton who with her husband Dave were the previous managers of the Ashley Gorge Holiday Park and overseers of the reserve.

‘‘It was great to be able to see the work the advisory group have undertaken and it was fun to ride my scooter along the track to the lookout,’’ she said.

Ashley Gorge Advisory Group chairman Robert Judson officially opened the new track at a gathering last week.

‘‘The 500m long lookout track is now accessible to all and it is all thanks to the sponsors and volunteers who joined us on this journey,’’ he said.

The new wider and more level wheelchair-accessible track took eight months to create with many local and regional businesses helping out along the way.

‘‘Lay Asphalt did all the heavy lifting and members and volunteers helped with track clearing.’’

Judson said the Waimakariri District Council had been good to the group and had backed them on all its projects.

Greenspaces community project officer Mike Kwant said the new trail was a great asset to the community.

Ashley Gorge Holiday Park owner Jean-Pierre Derveaux said the park was thrilled to announce the wheelchair accessible track at Ashley Gorge Reserve is now complete.

‘‘It is thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors the track is ready to welcome visitors of all mobility levels to explore the natural beauty of the reserve and enjoy its scenic views.’’

He said a special "thank you" goes to Lay Asphalt Ltd for its exceptional support throughout this project.

‘‘Their willingness to work within our modest budget, along with their professionalism and commitment to our vision, made this possible. We are truly grateful to have had such a dedicated partner/sponsor in this important project.’’

He says people were passionate about the area and it was great to see what can be been done with the support.

‘‘We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Rangiora Air Cadets, whose assistance made a tremendous impact. Alongside the dedicated volunteers from the Ashley Gorge Advisory Group, their hard work and enthusiasm helped bring this project to fruition.’’