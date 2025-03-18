War memorial officially opened

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board member Bruce McLaren kneels to take a photo of the wreaths laid at the Loburn War Memorial opening ceremony at the Loburn Domain. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The new Loburn War Memorial has been officially opened.

The memorial at Loburn Domain in Loburn Whiterock Rd has been a work in progress for several years, led by the Loburn Domain Advisory Group, with help from many others including the Waimakariri District Council, Rangiora-Ashley Community Board, Veteran’s Affairs, the RNZRSA (Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association), Rātā Foundation, Daniel Smith Industries, and DGI Morgan.

Loburn School pupils also contributed to the project by completing the planting around the memorial as part of their community service.

The war memorial will be used for annual Anzac and similar types of commemoration services for the community, but it is hoped it will also provide a reflective space for individuals and groups to visit at any time to remember and learn from the past.

Advisory group chairman Duncan Lundy who was a guest speaker at the opening said: "Each name at this memorial has a story. Their good action will live on in memory and continue to inspire others."

Last year, after the memorial was completed, Duncan said he hoped it would bring new life to the names of the men and women who served New Zealand in its time of need.

"There is a cost for democracy and we should not take it for granted."

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon, who was also a guest speaker, said it was a "really special" occasion.

"Today we don't just officially open this wonderful community memorial that so many people have helped create, but we also honour who it represents, those courageous individuals who served our country during the (two) world wars, other wars and peace-keeping efforts.

"You should all be very proud of what you have achieved here."

Josiah Tualamali’i, deputy chair of the Rata Foundation, a guest at the opening, said the community investment fund was "extremely thankful to be part of this unique project".

It was "really rare" for a new war memorial to be opened, he said.

"What the community has done here is so inspiring."