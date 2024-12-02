Windswept sculpture lands at Silverstream

Raymond Herber, owner of the Iron Ridge Sculpture Park in the Waipara Valley, with his sculpture Windswept, which was commissioned by the Waimakariri Public Arts Trust and installed at Silverstream. PHOTO: CHRISTINE WATTON

Windswept is gracing a large green space on Ohoka Rd near the Silverstream village.

The sculpture, by Raymond Herber, founder of the Iron Ridge Quarry Sculpture Park in Waipara Valley, was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The work was commissioned by the Waimakariri Public Arts Trust (WPAT) and the project was overseen by a trustee Jackie Watson.

The project took longer than expected to complete because Raymond became seriously ill with a critical case of long Covid-19 which saw him hospitalised for a time.

Raymond said he was grateful to the WPAT trustees for their patience allowing him time to recover fully before completing the work.

He is pleased with the place chosen to install Windswept.

The sculpture was funded by the proceeds of the first Kaiapoi Art Expo held after the Covid-19 lockdown, Jackie said.

The four metre tall 'Windswept Tree' is now standing proudly in Silverstream. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Support also came from the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board, which paid for the sculpture's installation assisted by funding from All Together Kaiapoi, which has now disbanded.

Without the support of all the sponsors who support the Kaiapoi Art Expo, as well as the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board, All Together Kaiapoi and Lime Developments, securing this new artwork would not have been possible, Jackie said.

A small function was held at Urban Revival in Silverstream after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to thank sponsors and supporters.

At the event WPAT chair, Wilson Henderson, said the trust was delighted Raymond’s outstanding sculpture was now in place.

‘‘It certainly enhances the environment where it is situated in Silverstream.’’

The WPAT was formed by the Waimakariri District Council in 2020 with its key task to promote art and culture in the Waimakariri district with a specific focus on public art in public places such as sculptures and murals.