Woodend traffic signals up and running on State Highway 1

Mayor Dan Gordon, student leaders from Woodend School, principal Adrienne Simpson, Jim Harland from NZTA, and representatives from Beca and Fulton Hogan cut the ribbon to declare the crossing open.

Work to make it safer for Woodend School pupils and the community to cross State Highway 1 has been completed.

The installation of new traffic signals outside the school was finished ahead of the start of the new school year.

Representatives from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Fulton Hogan and Beca talked to some of the school’s student leaders about the project on Tuesday and made the first ‘official’ crossing.

Mayor Dan Gordon and School Principal Adrienne Simpson were also there to celebrate the completion of the work and try out the new crossing.

The temporary crossing, which was put in place in November when work started, has been removed.

Road users should take care while everyone becomes familiar with the new crossing.