Thursday, 4 February 2021

Woodend traffic signals up and running on State Highway 1

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Mayor Dan Gordon, student leaders from Woodend School, principal Adrienne Simpson, Jim Harland...
    Mayor Dan Gordon, student leaders from Woodend School, principal Adrienne Simpson, Jim Harland from NZTA, and representatives from Beca and Fulton Hogan cut the ribbon to declare the crossing open.
    Work to make it safer for Woodend School pupils and the community to cross State Highway 1 has been completed.

    The installation of new traffic signals outside the school was finished ahead of the start of the new school year.

    Representatives from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Fulton Hogan and Beca talked to some of the school’s student leaders about the project on Tuesday and made the first ‘official’ crossing.

    Mayor Dan Gordon and School Principal Adrienne Simpson were also there to celebrate the completion of the work and try out the new crossing.

    The temporary crossing, which was put in place in November when work started, has been removed.

    Road users should take care while everyone becomes familiar with the new crossing.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter