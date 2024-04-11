'You need to feel the softness': Canterbury's golden fleece found

Sheep, goat and alpaca fleeces went under the critical eyes of the judges at the Royal Agricultural Society’s National Golden Fleece Exhibition in Rangiora last week.

Their experienced fingers sampled the ply and measured the bounce and body of the wool.

Points were awarded for colour and consistency or deducted for dirt or dullness.

Held in the Rangiora Showgrounds Function Centre, a smaller number of fleeces than expected from breeders was a sign of the times, said strong wool judge Peter McCusker from PGG Wrightson.

"It is what it is at present.

"Farmers are doing it tough, but while numbers were slightly down this year, the fleeces offered were of high quality and all deserved to be there.

"What I look for in a fleece in the strong wool section is its colour, weight, is it soft to handle, what the crimp and staples are like, and does it have good definition."

He said all these factors were present in the winning strong wool fleece, which was once again from Feilding breeder R Humphrey, who has won it consecutively for the past 10 years.

He said it is a great concept to hold the competition there with the fibres all in one place, making it easier to judge as it takes a lot of work by the RAS team to organise it every year.

Winner of the black and coloured wools section, Philippa Sander of Akaroa, with her fleeces, which she had been showing since 2007. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The fleeces entered in the three breeds; competition are all supreme champions from A&P shows held around the country.

Coloured wool judge Sandra Harnett, of Springbank, said she judged some "lovely, beautiful fleeces".

Winner of the black and coloured wools section, Philippa Sander of Akaroa, said wool must be "creamy" to the touch.

"Judging mature, fine-coloured wool is all about closing your eyes, and sticking your hands into the fleece.

"You need to feel the softness, to feel the crimp while you seek out the elasticity of it."

She said wool must have a good drop in it, so that garments made hang correctly, and the wool must work well on the spinning wheel.

Christine Roberts, operations manager for RAS, said one unusual element of this year’s exhibition was the number of fleeces sold.

"We don’t usually sell any, but this year we have sold seven fleeces so far."