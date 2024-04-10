Appeal to stop 1710-home housing development dropped

The 1710-section Lincoln South development. Image: Supplied

A bid to stop a large Carter Group housing development in Canterbury has come to an end.

Carter Group plans to develop space for 1710 homes as part of its Lincoln South subdivision.

It can now forge ahead with its plan after advocacy group, Lincoln Voice, dropped its appeal with the Environment Court.

The group’s hopes were mostly dashed in August when Selwyn District Council signed off on its District Plan.

Until the plan was signed off, Lincoln Voice had an appeal lodged with the Environment Court against the subdivision under plan change 69 which was a separate process from the District Plan.

However, the subdivision land was rezoned as part of the District Plan, making the appeal void.

Because Lincoln Voice did not submit to the District Plan it was unable to appeal the rezoning.

Until it was officially withdrawn last week, its appeal with the Environment Court was on hold.

Lincoln Voice spokesperson Denise Carrick said it was disappointing to have to drop the appeal.

“In light of the circumstances where Selwyn District Council decided to rezone the land for PC69 themselves, and the new Government opening up fast-tracking of greenfield consents, we have had to make the decision to withdraw our appeal against the PC69 development,” Carrick said.

Lincoln Voice also decided it will no longer push for a judicial review of the district council process used to sign off the District Plan.

Carrick said the group engaged a barrister who said, while there could be potential grounds for the review, it would come at too high a cost.

The group had been fundraising to pay for its appeal and Carrick said any remaining funds will likely go to the Environmental Defence Society which helped with its appeal.

Lincoln Voice raised $15,940 for the appeal via a Givealittle page last year.

Tim Carter from Carter Group could not tell Selwyn Times the timeline for the development.

“We are still working through our plans for the Lincoln development," Carter said.