Cameras and AI watching out for trouble at Canterbury aquatic centre

Photo: Selwyn District Council

A Canterbury aquatic centre is using artificial intelligence technology and 27 cameras to keep swimmers safe.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre's new drowning prevention system uses the cameras and AI to scan swimmer activity for signs of potential drowning incidents.

It is the first New Zealand swimming pool to use cutting-edge technology. The installation started with one pool in December and the full complex is set to be kitted out by the end of June.

The 27 cameras will be used across the centre to track and analyse swimmer movements, alerting lifeguards to possible signs of a swimmer in trouble via waterproof smartwatch technology and dashboards in the lifeguard office.

A notification will show the pool the incident is happening in and the location of the person in trouble.

Council head of sport and recreation James Richmond said the centre has embraced the new technology.

"The Selwyn Aquatic Centre is our most used site with over 530,000 customers in the past year.

"Lifeguarding is a challenging role and this technology is incredibly innovative and is a valuable tool that will help our qualified lifeguards to keep people safe.

"We’re thrilled to be one of the first users of this technology in New Zealand.”

Photo: Selwyn District Council

The council started investigating the technology after a person had a medical incident while swimming at the centre in 2023.

The person was helped by staff who said it was challenging to see them with the reflection and glare on the water.

An investigation into the incident recommended looking into technology that could help reduce that risk.

It also fits in with the council’s new digital strategy to use more technology to improve operations.

Said council chief digital officer Matt McGrath: "We’re going digital, and this project is just the beginning - we are committed to doing things differently, making use of technology and being future-focused."

While the system uses cameras and AI software to detect signs of distress before drowning occurs, privacy is top of mind for the council, McGrath said.

“The system complies with international laws and privacy regulations.

"The AI recordings are only used to identify body behaviours, not record details that could identify people.

"Recordings are stored on-site and are automatically deleted after seven days. No staff members will have access to the recordings."