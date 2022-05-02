Canterbury mates pay for big golf day out with rugby legend

The three golfers (from left) Cody Elvy, Seamus Smyth and Christian Cullen, enjoy a drink together after their match. Photo: Supplied

Two Canterbury friends Cody Elvy and Seamus Smyth enjoyed the golf match of a lifetime when they played with rugby legend Christian Cullen.

The Oxford pair played a round with the former All Blacks full-back at Clearwater.

Elvy and Smyth won a Trade Me auction for the privilege of playing the game with Cullen, paying $2010.

Organiser Property Brokers Lincoln consultant Monty Marillier said it was no contest, with Elvy and Smyth “not really golfers.”

Cullen shot 76.

“It was an awesome day and a great experience for the two guys,” Marillier said.

The auction was held by Property Brokers Lincoln to fundraise for Selwyn St John.

Property Brokers consultant Monty Marillier (left) with colleagues Tanya Marillier, Holly Siddons and Dawn Pollard, presenting a cheque to St John area operations manager Mid Canterbury Ian Rex. Photo: Supplied

Staff at the real estate firm had initially been planning a charity golf tournament to raise money for the emergency organisation last month, but called it off due to Covid.

The game of golf with Cullen had been one of the prizes.

St John Selwyn area committee chairwoman Ann Shepherd said Property Brokers offices throughout the district supported the organisation.

“Selwyn St John and its members are very grateful to have such a wonderful relationship with Property Brokers and for the work they do.”

The funds assisted in running the ambulance service itself, as well as St John Youth, St John in Schools, first aid training, and therapy pets programmes in the district.