Canterbury mates pay for big golf day out with rugby legend

The Oxford pair played a round with the former All Blacks full-back at Clearwater.
Elvy and Smyth won a Trade Me auction for the privilege of playing the game with Cullen, paying $2010.
Organiser Property Brokers Lincoln consultant Monty Marillier said it was no contest, with Elvy and Smyth “not really golfers.”
Cullen shot 76.
“It was an awesome day and a great experience for the two guys,” Marillier said.
The auction was held by Property Brokers Lincoln to fundraise for Selwyn St John.
The game of golf with Cullen had been one of the prizes.
St John Selwyn area committee chairwoman Ann Shepherd said Property Brokers offices throughout the district supported the organisation.
“Selwyn St John and its members are very grateful to have such a wonderful relationship with Property Brokers and for the work they do.”
The funds assisted in running the ambulance service itself, as well as St John Youth, St John in Schools, first aid training, and therapy pets programmes in the district.