Canterbury police hunt for playground equipment thieves

Photo: Canterbury Police

Canterbury police are searching for a group of thieves who allegedly stole playground equipment from a primary school.

On the night of Monday, May 3, a group of four or five people stole the equipment, which was due to be reassembled, from the primary school in Templeton.

A police spokesperson said multiple vehicles were seen transporting the equipment away.

"Police would like to reunite the equipment with the students of the school."

If you have any information that could help police with the case, phone 105 and ask for Constable Ian McKinney or email ian.mckinney@police.govt.nz. Quote file number 210508/1192.

Photo: Canterbury Police