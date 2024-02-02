Could Selwyn get a 5000-seat stadium on the outskirts of Rolleston?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Selwyn get its own stadium? Should it be located inside the 100ha District Park proposed for the land near the corner of Levi and Weedons Rds? Email your views to daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi

A 5000-seat stadium is on Ellesmere Rugby Sub Union’s wishlist for a 100ha park to be developed on the outskirts of Rolleston.

Selwyn District Council is asking the public what they would like to see in the "dream park" near the corner of Levi and Weedons Rds.

Sub union chairman Chris Thornley said Ellesmere rugby needs a home.

"You need a home ground for Ellesmere rugby, but not only that, the Canterbury women’s rugby could base themselves out of there.

"That would be one of our options as . . . you could have NPC women’s games there and that sort of stuff,” said Thornley.

The park will be built in stages, with the first to cover about 35ha, which is 7ha bigger than Foster Park.

The district council secured the land to transform it into a large-scale public park about six years ago.

The possibility of getting a stadium in Selwyn comes as Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger looks set to ask the district's ratepayers to help pay for the new 30.000 seat Te Kaha - Christchurch Stadium.

Selwyn District Council is currently seeking feedback on a new district park to be built on the out skirts of Rolleston. Image: Supplied

Thornley said Selwyn should help pay for Te Kaha.

The development of the park on the outskirts of Rolleston is expected to start in 2025/2026 after a master plan is completed.

District council major projects manager Phil Millar said the council will take in all viewpoints as it develops the plan.

“We haven’t ruled in or out any potential ideas at this stage - all ideas are welcome.”

The 5000-seat stadium idea was supported by Springs Ward councillor Grant Miller who said it could have a similar set-up to the Saxton Fields complex in Nelson or the Queenstown Events Centre.

Malvern Ward councillor Lydia Gliddon said a stadium would not be within the current budget for the park, while Rolleston Ward councillor Sophie McInnes said it would have to be funded by the sports clubs.