Crashes trigger calls for safety at tricky intersection

The give way sign tells motorists crossing Trices Rd at the junction with Ellesmere Rd to watch out for traffic coming from the south. Photo: Supplied

The driver of a car involved in a crash at the Prebbleton intersection of Ellesmere Rd and Trices Rd is calling for it to be upgraded.

There has been another two-car crash at the site since, which resulted in minor injuries.

Katie McGuire was the driver of a car hit by a vehicle coming from Trices Rd, which then went into a ditch, trapping its driver, about 8.15am on August 3.

The driver of this vehicle was helped out of his car by a passing motorist. Photo: Supplied

McGuire said the driver of that car had gone through a give way, at what she estimated to be a speed of 70km/h to 80km/h.

“Thankfully we both walked away unhurt, other than whiplash,” McGuire said.

Lincoln man Cam Downs also stopped at the crash scene on his way to work.

He rescued the driver who was trapped, reaching from the side of the ditch to open the driver's car door and help the young man out.

McGuire said she was grateful to Downs and other motorists, including nurses on their way to work, who had stopped and helped.

She was aware of another crash at the site, on August 7. Police confirmed the crash. It happened about 7.10pm, involving two cars and resulting in minor injuries.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is killed there, so many accidents from people failing to realise it is a give way. Hopefully the council changes the road lay out,” McGuire said.

On Ellesmere Rd approaching Trices Rd from Lincoln. Photo: Barry Clarke

The district council did not answer a question from the Selwyn Times by deadline on whether it planned to upgrade the intersection.

District council road safety education adviser Mike Patterson said crash data showed there had been eight crashes at the intersection in the last 10 years. Driver error was the main cause of all of them.

Contributing factors were failing to give way, alcohol, speed, or poor handling/judgment.

“This data reinforces that the key factor to reducing the chance of crashing at intersections is driving to the conditions – plan ahead, stay alert, slow down, drop back,” Patterson said.