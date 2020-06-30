Date set for Hororata Highland Games

The Hororata Highland Games will forge ahead this year and return for its 10th anniversary. Photo: Supplied

Another major event in Canterbury will go ahead as normality starts to return following the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Hororata Highland Games will take place on November 7.

Hororata Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll said organising one of the first major events to be confirmed for the region has not been easy.

"Planning an event with constantly changing Covid-19 levels and guidelines is a challenge but our community has never backed away from a challenge.

"A decade ago, we designed the Hororata Highland Games to help our community recover following the Canterbury earthquakes.

"Now 10 years on, the games will once again be a shining light as we overcome the trials of Covid-19.”

The announcement follows the confirmation of other major events in the Selwyn district.

Selwyn Sounds will return to the Lincoln Domain on March 6 next year and the Selwyn Spring Show will take place on October 17 at the Ellesmere Showgrounds.

Driscoll said the support of their suppliers and sponsors is what gave them the confidence to move ahead with the games.

“There is a real feeling from every aspect of ‘we will do what it takes’ to make the games a success.”

The Hororata Highland Games attracts 10,000 people each year with about 500 competitors in Scottish events, including the caber tossing, highland dancing and pipe band competitions.

A team of 220 volunteers comes together to make the event happen.

Driscoll says this will be an important festival not just for Hororata - but for all of Canterbury.

“Our community loves welcoming people from all over New Zealand to the Hororata Highland Games and we can’t wait to celebrate its 10th birthday.”