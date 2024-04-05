Delays responding to call outs behind police 24/7 trial

Have you noticed a change in the district’s policing? Send your views to daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi . Photo: Supplied

Police have been forced to release key information about its 24/7 service model being trialled in the district almost a year after it started.

Police began trialling a 24/7 model at the Rolleston station on May 1 last year. But police did not provide a full picture of why they were doing it.

Selwyn police boss Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker told Selwyn Times it was because of population growth.

She did not answer subsequent questions from Selwyn Times about the strategy. But now it can be revealed that there were delays in responding to calls.

When Selwyn Times asked police for all documents relating to the trial in an Official Information Act request, it was refused on two grounds: The documents did not exist and any which did exist would prejudice the maintenance of the law if they were released.

Following the refusal, Selwyn Times complained to the Chief Ombudsmen Peter Boshier.

Following his investigation, an email which was initially withheld by police was released to Selwyn Times.

The email which was sent on March 9 last year from Superintendent Karyn Malthus to Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper detailed the reasons for the trial.

“With the change in demographics of the Selwyn sub-area there is now an inevitable delay in response to calls for service when operating a call out response function.

“In addition, this is causing significant impact on our people and their ability to have sufficient rest time. Our delivery model is no longer seen as fit for purpose,” Malthus said in the email.

The release of the email came after Boshier asked police to apologise to Selwyn Times after they missed the response deadline set in the OIA.

The trial was set to run for nine months. Cooper told Selwyn Times: “Police are continuing with the 24/7 service model for Selwyn, following the initial trial period concluding. The evaluation of the trial is ongoing.”

As part of the changes, officers were moved from Lincoln and Leeston to make up numbers for the 24/7 public safety teams (PST). Lincoln, once a three officer station, was cut back to one, with an emphasis on community policing, and

Leeston went from three officers to two. Darfield remained a three officer station.

The released email also provided more detail about the staffing situation.

“Remaining Lincoln and Leeston staff will remain on their E/L (early late) roster and remain on call. They will be supported by the 24/7 PST roster,” the email said.

“While it is anticipated that the PST roster may see a reduction in call outs for Leeston and Lincoln, it is also accepted that there may be sufficient calls for service that support the continuation of on call requirements.

“This will be a key review point across the trial, noting that Leeston village is somewhat further away from Rolleston 24/7 base. The trial review will measure and assess this particular issue.”

Since the trial was introduced, the number of crimes committed in Selwyn has remained about the same.

Data from the police’s Crime Snapshot showed the number of victimisations in the district between May 1 and January had reduced by 16 from 1355 to 1339 compared to the same period the previous year.