Destructive blaze caused by hot ashes

The garage on the Rolleston property was destroyed. Photo: Supplied

Ashes from an indoor fireplace sparked a blaze at a Rolleston property last week.

Fire crews from Lincoln and Leeston were called out to battle the blaze in Goulds Rd about 1.30pm last Thursday.

Five-day-old embers from the fireplace had been put outside to cool but they blew onto a nearby hedge, causing it to catch fire which then spread to a double garage.

Photo: Supplied

Lincoln fire brigade chief Richie Bee said the blaze took about 20 minutes for crews to contain.

Bee said the owner’s quick-thinking prevented the fire from spreading to the house on the property.

The garage was destroyed and about 20 metres of hedge was damaged.

By Isabella Adams