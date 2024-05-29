Destructive blaze caused by hot ashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ashes from an indoor fireplace sparked a blaze at a Rolleston property last week.
Fire crews from Lincoln and Leeston were called out to battle the blaze in Goulds Rd about 1.30pm last Thursday.
Five-day-old embers from the fireplace had been put outside to cool but they blew onto a nearby hedge, causing it to catch fire which then spread to a double garage.
Lincoln fire brigade chief Richie Bee said the blaze took about 20 minutes for crews to contain.
Bee said the owner’s quick-thinking prevented the fire from spreading to the house on the property.
The garage was destroyed and about 20 metres of hedge was damaged. By Isabella Adams