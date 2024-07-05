'A disgrace': Weather and road works causing more potholes

A pothole on James St in Lincoln. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE ​

Heavy rainfall has played havoc with roads in Canterbury.

Over recent weeks there has been a rise in the number of potholes appearing, especially on the Selwyn district’s roads.

Selwyn District Council executive director of infrastructure and property Tim Mason said weather was a contributing factor as were road works.

“We have received 60 Snap Send Solve requests in relation to 41 potholes in the past month, with the number of potholes increased from the recent heavy rainfall and active development roadworks currently under way near Lincoln.”

Snap Send Solve is an app residents can use to report maintenance issues or concerns to the council.

Tim Mason.

Ellesmere Rd was of particular concern, with road users taking to the Lincoln Community Facebook page to complain.

“The roads are absolutely terrible and dangerous with all these potholes. A disgrace,” one person wrote.

“They didn’t even last long, the same ones have opened back up,” another wrote.

Mason said the council has been working to ensure timely repairs and maintain road safety.

“The potholes on Ellesmere Rd were repaired and the section of Ellesmere Rd between Leadleys Rd and Tosswill Rd is scheduled for comprehensive reconstruction in the upcoming season.”

In the 2022/23 financial year, the district council repaired 8096 potholes district-wide.