Fewer fines for dog owners in the Selwyn district

The number of fines dished out to dog owners in the Selwyn district has dropped by just over a quarter.

A total of 1119 infringements were issued in the 2023/24 financial year, 400 fewer than the year prior.

This amounted to $333,300 of fines issued, compared to $455,050 last year.

There were 1090 infringements issued for failing to register a dog, which carries a $300 fine.

Despite the reduction in fines, the number of complaints and reports of found dogs jumped 531 year-on-year to 1782.

The highest complaint was for wandering dogs (327), followed by barking (237) and found dogs (233).

Dog ownership rates stayed about the same with 17,043 registered dogs across the district in June of this year, compared to 17,064 in June last year.

A total of 14,976 dogs are recorded as being microchipped. The remaining dogs are either working dogs or new records awaiting microchipping.

Of the registered dogs, 80 are classified as menacing and 12 as dangerous.