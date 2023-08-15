Fire station extension opens

Response partners at the opening included Mayor Sam Broughton (left) and daughter Elliott, Selwyn District Civil Defence manager Al Lawn, FENZ Canterbury district manager Dave Stackhouse, NZ Police rural commander Inspector Peter Cooper, FENZ national commander Russell Wood and FENZ region manager Paul Henderson. Photo: Supplied

The Darfield community joined with Fire and Emergency New Zealand last Saturday to celebrate the opening of its fire station extension.

The $2.8 million extension enables the integrated Darfield and Darfield South Volunteer Fire Brigades to operate from one facility.

FENZ Canterbury district manager David Stackhouse said the combined brigades attended about 120 calls a year, with an increasing number of weather-related responses. The new extension provided

Darfield’s firefighters with the space they needed to train for and respond to all types of emergencies.

It enlarges the original station built in 1958 and includes an extra three appliance bays, storage space, a training room with a kitchenette, a decontamination and ablution facility and a sealed car park.

Stackhouse acknowledged Darfield’s volunteer firefighters and thanked their whānau and employers, who supported them in their efforts on behalf of their community.

“When people don’t know who else to call, they always call the fire brigade,” he said.

FENZ acting chief executive Russell Wood said the opening marked the completion of 26 fire station upgrades and rebuilds, funded by the Government’s Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

“Our property renewal work programme continues, but this government funding has allowed Fire and Emergency to rebuild or upgrade these fire stations around New Zealand earlier than anticipated,” he said.

“We are thrilled that 26 fire stations right around the country have now received upgraded or brand-new stations, allowing crews the best available facilities to work from.

“Not only do Fire and Emergency brigades benefit from new facilities such as these, but they ensure that our communities are provided with the best possible support,” Wood said.