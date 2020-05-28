Kidsfest: School holiday fun returns to Selwyn

Photo: Getty Images

Kidsfest will return to Selwyn for the school holidays.

The Selwyn District Council will be running the popular annual Kidsfest event from July 4-19.

Events will be taking place at district council libraries, recreation centres, Selwyn Aquatic Centre and other locations across the district.

"KidsFest has been running for 25 years and it was a good feeling to be able to return again and continue to offer a high quality range of events," council senior events and recreation adviser Dave Tippett said.

“We’re delighted that we’re able to put on a host of great events with old favourites and some cool new additions to the fortnight.

"There will be some changes because of the impacts of the pandemic, ongoing restrictions and health and safety requirements.

"But it’s great to be able to offer children some fun with a return to familiar events, and to take some of the load off parents after the incredible job they have been doing this year.”

This year’s festival will feature more than 30 events, ranging from outdoor activities to crafts and pool fun, with giant inflatables at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. It will also see the return of favourites, such as high ropes, hip hop and Sport Suzie's Super Silly Circus Show, and exciting new options like light pad art, lanterns and dinosaur parties.

Tickets and a full timetable of events will be available from June 5 at kidsfest.co.nz.

Selwyn families can also attend events in Christchurch and Waimakariri.