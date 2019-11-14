Lincoln High School's top achievers receive awards

Alan Li and Maria Mendoza

Alan Li has been named dux of Lincoln High School.

He was one of several year 13 students to be recognised at the school’s graduation ceremony.

Alan achieved the overall highest academic standard, averaging an A-plus for all of the internals in his two university courses.

He takes a level one university maths course and a level two physics course, which he is teaching himself as the lectures clash with his school classes.

He came first in his earth and space science class and english with a writing focus.

The proxime accessit – runner up to the dux – was Nikita Smith.

Nikita achieved first or first equal in all of the subjects she takes, classical studies, music, political history, Chinese and english with a writing focus.

She was also awarded the RSA cup for all-round achievement.

The McMahon Cup for citizenship was awarded to the student whose general contribution to the life of the school has been the most worthwhile and significant.

The recipient of the cup this year was Maria Mendoza Neito.

The Garters Cup for commitment to colleagues was awarded to a school leaver who has consistently put aside self-interest to assist others. The winner was John Elliot.

The old students’ association trophy was awarded to a student who has shown determination to succeed. The recipient was Henrietta Christie.

She is one of country’s top cyclists for her age group and also achieved an excellence endorsement at level one, two and is on track for level three. The R B Strange cup for leadership was awarded to the student whose leadership has been the most

positive and significant during the year. The cup was jointly awarded to the school’s head students Coven Mouat and Miki Tiltman.

The Mana Māori award for contribution to Mana Māori went to Tutaki Christensen.

The recipient of the Arts Council award for contribution to the arts was Laura Dean.