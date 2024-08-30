Man charged after ramming police vehicle

A Christchurch man has been charged after a police vehicle was rammed in Canterbury earlier this year.

Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said the 31-year-old from Woolston has been charged with two counts of failing to stop when signalled, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, two counts of driving while disqualified, assault with a blunt instrument, theft, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The incident took place at Castle Hill, south of Arthur’s Pass, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 5.

Walker said police were called after a stolen vehicle had been spotted in the Castle Hill area about 5pm.

The officers located the vehicle in the car park but as they attempted to block it in, the man reversed the vehicle into a marked police four-wheel-drive twice.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured, and the vehicle wasn’t badly damaged," Walker said.

"The vehicle drove off and was last seen on Old West Coast Road.

"Following extensive enquiries, police have this week filed charges against a 31-year-old Woolston man."

He has been remanded in prison and will reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 20.

"We are pleased to have made an arrest and to see the alleged offender held to account."