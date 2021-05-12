Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Man sought in relation to Rolleston Ambulance Station burglary

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: NZ Polcie
    Photo: NZ Polcie
    Canterbury police want to speak to a man in relation to a burglary at the Rolleston Ambulance Station earlier this month.

    The ambulance station was allegedly trashed by vandals overnight on Sunday, May 2.

    The trail of damage to the station's community rooms included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.

    St John staff said at the time it was disappointing the charity's public space had been vandalised as it was heavily used by the community.

    The damage forced a meeting of the charitable organisation's youth division to be postponed. A public first aid course was also due to be held at the station but had to be relocated.

    If you know the person in the photo above or have information that can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 210503/2661. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org/police.

    Damage to the community rooms at the ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied
    Damage to the community rooms at the ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied
    The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared...
    The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet. Photo: Supplied

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter