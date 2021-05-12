Man sought in relation to Rolleston Ambulance Station burglary

Photo: NZ Polcie

Canterbury police want to speak to a man in relation to a burglary at the Rolleston Ambulance Station earlier this month.

The ambulance station was allegedly trashed by vandals overnight on Sunday, May 2.

The trail of damage to the station's community rooms included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.

St John staff said at the time it was disappointing the charity's public space had been vandalised as it was heavily used by the community.

The damage forced a meeting of the charitable organisation's youth division to be postponed. A public first aid course was also due to be held at the station but had to be relocated.

If you know the person in the photo above or have information that can help police, phone 105 and quote file number 210503/2661. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org/police.

Damage to the community rooms at the ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied