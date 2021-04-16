Friday, 16 April 2021

'Out of their comfort zone': Chicago cameos for Selwyn 'celebrity' actors

    Inspector Peter Cooper, MP Nicola Grigg, fire chief Cam Kenyon and Mayor Sam Broughton are preparing for their Chicago cameo roles. Photo: Supplied
    Some of the Selwyn district’s most well-known residents will have cameo roles in CentreStage Rolleston’s upcoming production of Chicago.

    Mayor Sam Broughton will take to the stage on opening and closing night for the show, which runs from April 23 to May 1.

    Police Canterbury Rural Area Commander Peter Cooper, Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg, Rolleston College board chair Lynley Shaw, Rolleston College principal Rachel Skelton and Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Cam Kenyon will also feature in the production.

    Spokesperson Courtney Hyde said the “dignitaries” will play the role of the police officer.

    "They have been in to rehearse with their fellow actors in recent weeks,” Hyde said.

    "It’s pushed some of these high-performing individuals out of their comfort zone, but it probably comes as no surprise that a few of them have performed on stage previously.

    "It was really good to get all of them involved because one of our big things is having support for the arts in Selwyn.

    Rehearsals for Chicago. Photo: Eric Moor via Facebook
    Rehearsals for Chicago. Photo: Eric Moor via Facebook
    "Having people from those backgrounds spreads the word that arts and culture is for everybody."

    Broughton said he had not yet memorised his four to five lines - and the only time he has acted on stage before was in school productions.

    "Getting on stage for meetings or performance always brings nerves for me, but hopefully I’m not a possum in headlights,” Broughton said.

    "I’m not a natural actor, but it's great to support a local group promoting entertainment, friendship and performing arts within Selwyn."

