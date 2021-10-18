Raid uncovers huge cache of tools and building site materials

Materials and tools stolen from building sites have been recovered after police executed a search warrant. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police have recovered tools and building materials from a Darfield address that were stolen during a spate of more than 20 burglaries.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said officers spent last Wednesday and Thursday at the house going through tens of thousands of dollars in items to link them to what was reported stolen.

The items included windows, doors and other buildings supplies, as well as tools.

"A lot of good work was done by the officers," McDaniel said.

"When property is stolen we need to be able to identify it."

This confirmation work had to be done on-site, as police could not confiscate the items simply because they looked stolen.

For this reason, McDaniel urged people who had tools or items stolen from building sites to always report it to police, and provide good descriptions of what was taken.

Tradespeople should always engrave their tools and record their serial numbers.

The person suspected of the thefts was not at the address when the search warrant was executed.

Selwyn has been hit by a number of building site thefts in recent months.