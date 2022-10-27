Recycle your waste at community drop-off events

Drop-off items such as garden waste, scrap metal, tyres, child car seats and electronic waste at the Community Recycling Drop-off Days. Photo: Selwyn District Council

The first of two community recycling drop-off events will be held in the Selwyn district this weekend.

The drop-off events will take place at Hawkins Pit in Darfield from 10am to 4pm on Sunday and at Cemetery Pit on Southbridge-Leeston Rd from 10am to 4pm on November 20.

Residents will be able to dispose of items such as old child car seats, e-waste, scrap metal, garden waste and old tyres.

It is free to drop off your scrap metal, including bicycles, barbecues, small appliances, whiteware, and pots and pans.

Charges apply to bulky items too large to fit in a wheelie bin, such as couches, mattresses, desks and curtains.

Charges also apply for green waste, tyres, car seats and some e-waste such as TVs and monitors.

The disposal of other e-waste and recyclable cardboard items will be free.

Smelly or wet waste, as well as rubbish that can’t be easily transferred to a skip without making a mess, will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste, gas bottles, items containing oil or fuel and tyres covered in dirt won't be accepted either.

Flax, cabbage tree leaves, trees or branches over 10cm in diameter, and general rubbish cannot be included in green waste but will be accepted as general rubbish.

Only household quantities will be accepted and you need to be able to unload your own materials.

Malvern Community Recycling Drop-off Day: Hawkins Pit, Darfield, 10am to 4pm, Sunday.

Ellesmere Community Recycling Drop-off Day: Cemetery Pit, Southbridge-Leeston Rd, 10am to 4pm, November 20.

Cash only, no eftpos. A donation will be made to a local not-for-profit organisation for their help with these events.

For more information, visit selwyn.govt.nz/recyclingday.