Selwyn clubs await decision on changes to alcohol rules

Whether sports clubs in the Selwyn district will face increased alcohol restrictions will likely be known tomorrow.

As part of reviewing the local alcohol policy, Selwyn District Council is proposing sports clubs with bars have a duty manager present at all times when there are more than 20 patrons in the bar.

During submission hearings last week bowling and ski clubs made their opposition to the proposal clearly known, saying it could have large financial implications for their mostly volunteer run operations.

Lincoln Bowling Club president Gavin Eastwick who spoke at the hearings said the new rule would put a “huge strain” on the club’s resources.

“This requirement would place considerable pressure on our club for small gatherings and may well require us to look at paying staff as we feel we would not be able to expect our managers to attend each fixture.”

Eastwick said if the new rules were put in place, they may have to hire a duty manager or close the bar at times when one wasn’t available, both having financial ramifications.

He said either the status quo should be maintained or an exemption for smaller, low risk clubs put in place.

Mt Cheeseman ski area manager Cam Lill said the proposed rules are stricter than the national standards.

Like Eastwick, Lill said the current rules for clubs were fine.

“We’ve always got a duty manager on the mountain at all times and we’re never more than 10 minutes away at most from where alcohol is being served.”

Along with submissions from Eastwick and Lill, many members of ski clubs and bowls clubs made copy and paste submissions in opposition to the new rules.

Councillors Lydia Gliddon and Grant Miller, who are making the recommendations to council, said the feedback would be an important area of discussion, but declined to offer their thoughts until after their deliberations.

Following their deliberations, Gliddon and Miller will make recommendations before the final council decision.

Another topic of the hearings was whether bottle stores should be allowed to extend their opening hours from 9pm to 10pm. Both the police and Health New Zealand opposed the idea on the basis it had the potential to increase alcohol-related harm.

Said Health NZ in its submission: “Longer trading hours increase alcohol consumption and can help create and sustain hazardous drinking behaviours. ”

Hospitality New Zealand opposed the proposed introduction of a one-way door policy, meaning after a certain time bars would close their doors to any new patrons, while allowing people inside the bar to stay until closing.

Said Hospitality New Zealand central South Island regional manger Nikki Rogers: “We do not see one-way door policies as an effective way to minimise alcohol harm.

"In addition to potentially encouraging more off-premise drinking without restrictions, they can present safety issues where punters are left to congregate outside a premise if they can’t get in, or are waiting for friends still to leave.”