Selwyn students hope to attract 1000 visitors to inaugural Matariki festival

Lanterns made by children in schools, including Springfield and Prebbleton schools, will make a shining statement at Matariki: Kotahitanga o Waihora on July 1. Photo: Supplied

Selwyn’s first student-led festival to celebrate Matariki is set to attract up to 1000 visitors.

Lincoln High School senior students are holding Matariki: Kotahitanga o Waihora at Broadfield Garden tomorrow evening (July 1).

Deputy principal Kylie Horgan said she was proud of the group of 18 students for having come up with the initiative to host the event, aimed at educating the community about Matariki.

“This has given a whole new group within the school an opportunity to lead a major event, they have really stepped up – the ideas and the creativity and just the willingness to do what needs to be done,” Horgan said.

“The legends of Matariki and the significance of it are quite beautiful, and the stories behind each star in the cluster,” she said.

Horgan and head student Kate Olijkan had visited Broadfield Garden last week with a representative from a lighting company, to undertake a practice walk of the garden using the event’s star map.

“It was really exciting to visualise how it’s going to look on the evening,” Kate said.

The students had invited schools throughout Selwyn to participate, and are visiting them with lantern-making kits.

The star map features lantern-decorated destinations around the garden, each representing one of the nine stars in the Matariki cluster.

Visitors will also be treated to kapa haka performances, a student-led marketplace, whare tamariki where children can colour in and make stars and lanterns, and an outdoor Matariki movie.

Horgan said the event would be held annually and hopefully gain in popularity. The ticket price of $5 was aimed at covering costs.

She was grateful to key supporters – David Hobbs of Broadfield Garden, as well as HangUp Entertainment, Signtech, Fulton Hogan, TeacherTalk and Larcomb Vineyard.

•Matariki: Kotahitanga o Waihora will be at Broadfield Garden, 5-9pm, July 1. Tickets $5, available at eventbrite.co.nz.