Teen arrested after flurry of false fire call-outs

Rolleston Square. Photo: Facebook

A 16-year-old is facing Youth Court after leading fire brigades to chase false alarms in the district’s biggest shopping centre.

The youth allegedly pulled manual alarm points at businesses in and around Rolleston Square between 2pm and 5.30pm on New Year’s Day.

Each time an alarm was pulled Rolleston fire chief Marty Tier said they had to treat it as the real deal.

“He did it about five (times). He did it at the same place twice.”

After a couple of consecutive call-outs, Tier sought police assistance to catch the alleged offender.

Tier said police used CCTV from some of the businesses to find the alleged offender who was arrested at about 7pm.

“They got him pretty much right outside the fire station.”

Across the day crews from Rolleston, Lincoln, and Wigram responded to the false alarms.

Due to his age, police were not able to provide details of the specific charges for the alleged offender.

He was due to appear in the Youth Court yesterday.