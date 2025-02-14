Tickets selling fast for Selwyn Sounds

British electronic synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) return to New Zealand to headline Selwyn Sounds. ​Photo: Supplied

There are less than 1000 tickets left for a popular 1980s-focused Canterbury music festival.

Selwyn Sounds will take place on Saturday, March 1, at the Lincoln Domain. It will be headlined by British electronic synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD).

Promoter David Parlane said he is expecting a near-sell-out crowd of 10,000 people.

“You can bring your blanket or your deck chair and meet up with your family and friends and have a good old reminisce of the ‘80s,” Parlane said.

OMD has sold over 40 million albums and recorded some of the most iconic songs of the ‘80s. Combining a love of synth, and electronic music, and a talent for writing great pop songs, OMD is one Britain’s most-loved pop groups.

The line-up also includes British musician Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins, Australian-based Kiwi rocker Jon Stevens, Australian singer-songwriter Diesel, Christchurch rock band The Narcs with special guest Kim Willoughby, Christchurch rock and pop

band Castaway and Lyttelton musician Flynn Adamson.

“We like to give our guys an opportunity and since 2017 we’ve always had one or two local people on stage to kick the day off and they’ve gone extremely well,” Parlane said.

On the day buses can be booked from Northlands Mall, Central Station, Westfield Mall, Hornby, Ferrymead, Halswell, Pegasus and Rolleston.

Motorhome and caravan parking can also be booked for Friday and Saturday nights at Lincoln High School.

“All of the money that is raised from parking and the motorhomes goes to the high school.

“We’ve got a number of different clubs and organisations working different parts of the event from our gates to behind the scene stuff as well. It is a significant contribution to Selwyn and Lincoln community funds,” Parlane said.