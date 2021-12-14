Traffic light system forces Selwyn Sounds to rearrange line-up for March festival

Home-grown musicians like Automatic 80s will again dominate the line-up for the sixth edition of the Selwyn Sounds music festival. Photo: Shane Jones Photography

The ‘traffic light’ system has put a stop to veteran Australian rockers Jimmy Barnes and the Choirboys sharing the limelight at next year’s Selwyn Sounds music festival, frustrating promoter David Parlane.

Organisers have reluctantly rearranged the line-up for the March 5 event at Lincoln Domain after the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions effectively prevented Australian nationals to enter the country before April 30.

“It’s the bane of the promoter,” Parlane said of the Government’s restrictions to combat the pandemic.

“I understand we’re in a pandemic and we all have to live with it. It’s just frustrating. The logic (of the traffic light system) doesn’t compute.

“How do we ever get to green? We should be in green. Canterbury’s at 97 per cent first dose (vaccination), 92 per cent second dose.

“There’s no community transmission, there’s not people in hospital. Does that not tell you that we’re supposed to be in green?”

Gin Wigmore. Photo: Joe Perri

Los Angeles-based Kiwi singer songwriter Gin Wigmore is the key addition to the programme, with her arrival home for a tour in March perfectly timed as she already planned to perform in Hawke’s Bay, Leigh, Raglan, Gisborne and Nelson.

Blam Blam Blam, renowned for their 1980s hit There is no Depression in New Zealand and Christchurch covers band Automatic 80s also bolster the schedule.

While Australians are unable to cross the Tasman in time, Melbourne-based rocker Jon Stevens of Noiseworks and INXS fame does meet the criteria as a Kiwi, as do US-based Greg Johnson and London-domiciled songwriter and BBC Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Reitta Austin.

Stevens was meant to perform at this year’s rescheduled event in April but was unable to attend due to Covid-19 measures.

Gravelly-toned Barnes, who performed at the second edition of the day-long festival in 2018, told fans he was disappointed not to showcase his classics for a second time.

“I’m gutted the traffic light system in NZ has meant it isn’t feasible for my team and I to head over – Selwyn Sounds is such an epic event, but I will be back,” he said.

Wigmore and Stevens will be backed by other home-grown music scene stalwarts Ardijah, and Stellar*.

Johnson, who has 30 years of material on his song list, was looking forward to making his Selwyn Sounds debut.

“The people of Canterbury have been very kind to me over the years and I can’t wait to play for them at this great event,” he said.

Parlane said more acts would be announced early next year.

•More details on the event can be found at www.selwynsounds.co.nz.