South Island in 'exceptional position', but not ready for green - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given a message to South Islanders over why the island is staying at orange despite having high vaccination rates and low case numbers.

At today's post-Cabinet press conference Ardern announced Auckland and other regions in red, excluding Northland, would move to orange at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 30, Ardern said.

Ardern also gave a message to South Islanders over why the island was still in orange despite being "very well-placed" to move to green.

She said the South Island were in an "exceptional position" with low case numbers and high vaccination rates.

However, she pointed out New Zealand was in transition as the border with Auckland and the rest of New Zealand opened on Wednesday.

"Keeping in mind, one of the big adjustments that comes from orange to green is the ability to have a larger number of people together who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"And right now while we transition I believe quite a few people in the South Island would like the comfort that they know they are around vaccinated individuals."

Ardern said she did "expect things to change in the south" and areas would move into green, but not while the country is in a "transitional period".

'Cautious optimism' over Auckland cases

"Cautious optimism" is how Ardern describes Auckland's falling Covid case numbers under the traffic light system.

Cabinet undertook its first review of the new Covid-19 framework today, Ardern said, and it had been encouraging to see a decline in Auckland.

This was good news for everyone as it reduced the risk of cases escaping outside the city when the Auckland border opened on Wednesday.

In light of Omicron situation, Ministers will receive the latest advice in early January and check-in on its plan to open up the country's borders to New Zealand citizens against the spread of the new variant, Ardern said.

Rapid antigen tests will be available at 149 pharmacies around Auckland from Wednesday.

Results are available after 15 minutes, and Ardern urged people who were not vaccinated and wanted to travel to use it.

Ardern said the border around Auckland remained important despite the move to orange. She said part of the success of containing Delta had been the border.

It was not an onerous ask for the vast majority of Aucklanders, who were vaccinated, she said.

They just needed to carry proof of vaccination to move through the border.

Ardern said in Northland, they are 4000 shy of meeting a 90% first dose target.

She said the difference between Northland and other regions, is those few thousand vaccinations. The decision to keep it in red is about being cautious.

Ardern said not every car travelling north of Auckland will be stopped by police, and the flow of traffic will be maintained.

She said police are operating the checkpoints and they will be taking into account traffic flow. Ardern said checkpoints can only be legalled run by police, and police are ultimately the ones in charge.

But Ardern said operational decisions are made by police, not her.

Ardern said vaccination numbers were "significant" in deciding to keep Northland in red.

Booster shots

The vast bulk of New Zealanders who are eligible for boosters will come up to their opportunity for the booster around March and May.

New Zealand director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said it was reassuring that Pfizer is effective against Omicron, especially with the third dose.

Bloomfield said winter is a problem with the spread of Omicron overseas.

Today's case numbers

By Christmas, about 450,000 people were due for a booster, Bloomfield said, and he strongly encouraged them to do so.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported 101 new Covid-19 cases and 61 people with the virus in hospital, four of who are in ICU.

Today's Covid cases are in Auckland (97), Bay of Plenty (1), Taranaki (1), Nelson-Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (1).

Ardern told RNZ this morning it was still early days of transitioning into the traffic light system and they wanted to make sure they saw the full impact of that before easing more.

"We will take an approach that will stand us in good stead. One thing we are mindful of is if you do move too soon you run the risk of escalating cases and you end up in higher restrictions. We want to go the distance."

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank has also cautioned that 10 days was still a bit too early to judge whether the move from lockdown to traffic lights had impacted on the outbreak.

"Over time if cases in Auckland remain at a manageable level or even continue to fall I think there would be a strong case for moving Auckland to orange. But I think a cautious approach is warranted because we are still yet to see what effect it is going to have."

He said it was also important to keep cases as low as possible ahead of Auckland's boundary re-opening and summer travel – to reduce the risk of Covid-positive people getting to low vaccinated regions.

Today's decisions come two days before Auckland's boundaries are due to re-open - from Wednesday people can move in and out of the city if they are vaccinated, or have a negative Covid-19 test. Rapid antigen testing will also be available from Wednesday at pharmacies for those wanting to test themselves before travelling for summer.

