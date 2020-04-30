Trevor aces golf comeback

TOP SHOT: Trevor Michael stands over his ball after a hole-in-one on the 17th at Greendale Golf Club on Tuesday. Photo: Marie Michael.

Trevor Michael aced his return to the Greendale Golf Course on Tuesday with his first ever hole in one.

Trevor, who had been playing golf for 16 years, managed it on the par three 17th called Toss Up, which has an elevated green and a bunker on the right side of the green.

The 76-year-old and his wife, Marie were one of the first to swing their clubs after level four Coronavirus restrictions eased to level three and allowed golf to be played under strict conditions.

The couple are both members at Greendale and their property backs on to the course.

Michael said modestly the shot, with a seven wood “was an absolute fluke”.

“I didn’t see it go in,” he said.

“I used a seven wood and with no pin in there and the cups are upside down so it’s flush with the level of the green and when we got up the slight hill and Marie turned to me and said ‘my goodness, it’s in there.

“It could have so easily rolled past so it was such an amazing fluke for it to be sitting there.”

Michael took up the game at 60 as something to do during semi-retirement after a life on the farm and plays off an 18 handicap.

Trevor said if the bar was open, drinks would have been on him.

“I would have shouted because I was so rapt because I’m running out of time to do it.”

Trevor said he hoped to continue playing socially twice-a-week once things got back to normal.