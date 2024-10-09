What stage one of the new Lincoln South subdivision will look like

Stage one of the Lincoln South subdivision, bordered by Springs Rd to the left and Collins Rd, will include a supermarket (lot 4000), school (lot 4001) and 178 residential housing lots. Map: SDC

What the first stage of the huge Lincoln South subdivision will look like can now be revealed.

The approved resource consent was signed off last week by the Selwyn District Council.

Stage one starts on Springs Rd and runs east along Collins Rd.

It will feature 178 residential housing lots, ranging from 331m2 up to 660m2.

There are also plans for eight super lots in the north of the subdivision to allow for higher-density developments in the future.

Whether these will involve housing or retail is not yet clear.

Lot 4000 will be a 3.02ha commercial super lot, which will likely house a supermarket.

The 4ha school lot (4001) will house a future primary school.

Carter Group director Tim Carter said in May stage one would include 250 residential lots. But that has been decreased to 178 lots.

A spokesperson for Carter Group would not say why the number of residential lots had decreased when asked by Selwyn Times.

No announcement has been made on what brand of supermarket will be built at the site or what the size of the new school roll would be.

However, the Selwyn Times understands construction work at the site will start this month.

The subdivision has faced opposition from Lincoln residents, with advocacy group Lincoln Voice taking Carter Group to the Environment Court.

Lincoln Voice’s appeal to stop the subdivision going ahead failed after the council approved the zoning changes to the area when it signed off its District Plan in August last year.

The subdivision’s approval through the District Plan made Lincoln Voice’s Environment Court appeal null and void.

It officially withdrew from the court action in April.