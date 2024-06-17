Whirlwind weekend for pageant-loving Canterbury mum

Sharvelle Mackay, aka Miss Chevelle Charlotte, was crowned the overall winner at the Australian Pinup Pageant. PHOTO: LOVE DRUM CREATIVE

Rolleston mum Sharvelle Mackay took out top spot in the Australian Pinup Pageant and put on her own pageant - all in the same weekend.

Mackay who competes under the name Miss Chevelle Charlotte beat 16 other finalists in the Ballarat, Victoria, event.

She was crowned the overall winner and also won sashes for ‘social media’, ‘photographers’ choice’ and ‘congeniality’.

“I honestly was so shocked. My jaw just dropped. I couldn’t believe it.

“I just kept asking, ‘are you sure?’. I’ve seen what these competitors bring to the stage and it’s phenomenal; I did not expect what so ever to place top.

“I was just doing it for fun, so to win was just incredible,” she said.

Sharvelle Mackay. PHOTO: LOVE DRUM CREATIVE

Vintage-lover Mackay has been competing in pageants for about six years and has won 30 sashes which she proudly displays in her home.

As well as taking part in competitions, she has also been a pageant judge and has even set up one of her own.

Mackay didn’t rest on her laurels after her pageant win, holding Miss Vintage Australasia 2024 the next day.

“We launched Miss Vintage Australasia in New Zealand about four years ago – this was the first year we’ve taken it to Australia,” Mackay said.

“So, it was a very busy weekend, but I had the support of the Australian Pinup Pageant, which was really cool.

“For me, these events are about encouragement, togetherness and being a part of a community – and it was really cool to see that at the Australian Pinup Pageant as well.”

-By Claire Reid