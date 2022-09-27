Jiving and jitterbugging at Vintage Fest

A Rolleston woman's dream became reality as dancers jived and jitterbugged their way around the dance floor at the inaugural Vintage Fest NZ held at the Lincoln Event Centre over the long weekend.

The event was the brainchild of Rolleston woman Sharvelle Mackay, who's a long-time fan of all things vintage.

"This was an opportunity to put the love of all vintage into one place and make a really prestigious event for all of our vintage lovers".

The festival showcased everything vintage, with the theme of wartime and the victory era. Classic car and military vehicles were on display, along with vintage stallholders and a best dressed pageant.

Sharvelle Mackay. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Mackay says she worked with her fellow committee members for a year and a-half to create the community event, but admits to a few sleepless nights.

"It costs a lot of money to put on an event like this, and to have the money up front, to be able to pay for certain things has been quite difficult. So that has definitely been our biggest challenge".

Any proceeds will be reinvested back into next year's event, which she hints might have an "old Hollywood" theme.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air